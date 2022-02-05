Piper Sandler Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $908,006,000 after buying an additional 147,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

