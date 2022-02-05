Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.90.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

