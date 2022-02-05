Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Plug Power stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

