POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. 195,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in POSCO by 185.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 16.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

