PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

