Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Power Integrations has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

