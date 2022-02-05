Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $16,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 82.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after buying an additional 149,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

