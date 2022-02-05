Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

