Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.17.
Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37.
In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
