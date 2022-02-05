Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,255 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

CDE stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

