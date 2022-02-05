Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $239,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.89 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $943.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

