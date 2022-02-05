Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $222,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 31.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $18.77 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. cut their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.