Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.