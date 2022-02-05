Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.87 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $953.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

