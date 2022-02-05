Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

PBAM opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

