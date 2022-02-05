Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 1,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 622,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $49,615,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,591,865 shares of company stock worth $127,052,518 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $6,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $22,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

