Professional Holding Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Professional in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Professional stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $22.11.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Professional by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Professional by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

