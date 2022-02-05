Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 179.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.