Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $147.51 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

