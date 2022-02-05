Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,812 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

