Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

