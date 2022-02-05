Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 164,936 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.61.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.