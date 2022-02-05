Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.