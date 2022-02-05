ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.