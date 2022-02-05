ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $35.71

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $38.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 1,229,425 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

