Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

