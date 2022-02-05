PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $26.29

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $24.76. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 9,047 shares changing hands.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,651 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $2,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $667,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

