PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

