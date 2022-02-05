Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

