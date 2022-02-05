Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

