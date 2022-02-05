Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

LPI opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $658,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.