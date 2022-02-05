Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $154.65 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.