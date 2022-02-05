Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.75.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

