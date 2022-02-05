Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Cut by Analyst

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 191,579 shares of company stock worth $462,039 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

