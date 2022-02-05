Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

