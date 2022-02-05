Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Increased by Analyst

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,038,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,568,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

