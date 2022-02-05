Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

MPB stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

