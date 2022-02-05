Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Decreased by Analyst

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $89,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $115,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

