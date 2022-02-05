Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

