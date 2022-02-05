Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $13,158,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

