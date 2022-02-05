Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.