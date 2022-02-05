Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.