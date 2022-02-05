Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allegro MicroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ALGM stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

