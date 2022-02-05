Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.74 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

