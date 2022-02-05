Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Raised by Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 791,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

