QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $220.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

