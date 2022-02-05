QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,699,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

