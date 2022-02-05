Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,365.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.16 million and $46,365.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,618.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.41 or 0.07240475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00292340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00770335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011504 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00402121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00233250 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,890,579 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

