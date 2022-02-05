Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.