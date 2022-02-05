Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.