R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 2,002.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.